8:42 PM Tue, Oct. 23rd
'Call my lawyer,' says sweater seized with stolen sneakers

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 23, 2018 7:27 p.m.

    ROANOKE, Virginia – A Virginia store has had 20 right-foot shoes stolen over the course of three break-ins this year.

    The Roanoke Times reports Roanoke County police arrested 21-year-old Manuel Carlos Ramirez-Godoy in Sunday's burglary of Clean Soles, seizing seven right-foot Nike Air Jordans and a sweatshirt printed with "Call My Lawyer."

    Clean Soles operator Rob Wickham previously said he typically keeps right shoes on display, while their other halves rest behind the counter.

    A warrant says police had found a cash register behind the store, along with a backpack containing merchandise worth $5,000 and Ramirez-Godoy's student ID.

    Court records show Ramirez-Godoy is charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and other counts.

    Despite the sweatshirt's instructions, it's unclear whether Ramirez-Godoy has a lawyer.

    Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

