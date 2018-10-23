KRMC recognizes Perioperative Nurses Week with Surgical Services Open House

Halloween Coloring Contest
  • Originally Published: October 23, 2018 7:25 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center invites the public to our Surgical Services Open House from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

    Attendees will tour the surgery department to experience what goes on in a medical facility before, during, and after surgery. Here they will see an operating room set up for surgery, learn about equipment and techniques used during operations, and interact with a surgeon.

    This year’s open house takes place during Perioperative Nurses Week – a week dedicated to celebrating perioperative nurses nationwide who work as part of every surgical team to advocate for the safety of patients.

    This event is free and open to the public with light refreshments provided.

    For more information, call (928) 263-3902.

    Information provided by KRMC

