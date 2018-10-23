Letter | Voting for Ducey means more growth

I’d like to respond to a misleading submission that paints an inaccurate picture of Arizona’s economy. In truth, Arizona is leading in economic indicators across the board. We’ve added more jobs. Wages are up. People are moving here, and Gov. Doug Ducey is a big part of that success.

Since 2015, Arizona has added over 260,000 jobs. We have the fifth-highest population growth rate in the country. Wages are rising at the third-highest rate in the country and unemployment is the lowest it’s been in a decade.

Mohave County has a lot to celebrate as well. Here, unemployment is down nearly four percentage points. We have the highest population growth rate since 2006. Over 7,600 new jobs have been added, while we’ve brought new companies, like Dot Foods, to the region.

What’s more, Gov. Ducey has focused on the priorities that matter, like our schools, roads, and water. He not only balanced the budget, but did so while restoring hundreds of thousands of dollars to counties and cities swept away during the recession. He’s made it possible for double-digit teacher raises this year. And he’s brought local voices to the table to discuss water solutions that will protect Mohave County interests and ensure our way of life for decades to come.

By any measure, Arizona and Mohave County are moving in the right direction. We need to keep up our momentum. A vote for Doug Ducey is a vote for more growth, more investments in the things that matter, and a more secure future.

Jean Bishop

Mohave County Supervisor, District-4