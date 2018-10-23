Who did it? KHS puts on classic ‘Clue’ production for community

Getting invited to a mansion through a mysterious letter should set off alarms. Arriving to an imposing house on top of a hill alongside a bunch of strangers is kind of odd. It’s odder still when one – or more – of those strangers turns out to be a killer.

Kingman High School is putting on a production of the beloved board game and movie “Clue,” by Jonathan Lynn. It’s the first of its kind.

Mark Mullins, drama teacher at KHS, said that high schools and amateur theaters across the country couldn’t do the play until the Broadway version was done touring.

“We are the first high school in the U.S. allowed to do the play,” he said.

Anyone who wanted to do the play had to wait until after Oct. 22 to perform it.

As the production begins, Brodee Wilson, who plays Wadsworth the butler, narrates the scene and makes his way to the audience, breaking the fourth wall and interacting with them.

The stage is set as the study, and one by one guests start arriving at the mansion. Each one wonders why they are there, and what the opportunity may be that was mentioned in the letters.

They all come to realize they are being blackmailed by the same person, Mr. Boddy. Everyone’s dark secrets come out.

And someone at the party isn’t thrilled their secret has been aired.

The group eventually finds out Mr. Boddy and the cook have been murdered. They have to work together to figure out who did it.

Students bring these characters to life on the stage. Wilson brings the witty personality of the butler and Brittney Rudolph shows the charismatic charm of Miss Scarlett.

Just like the movie and the game, the students have fun while performing a classic and trying to solve a few murders. The play is comedic with many opportunities for laughter.

Kat Williams is the assistant director for the production, and she makes sure her cast strives for perfection, including knowing their lines, stage cues and, thus, putting on a great show. The cast and crew have their costumes, props and set in order.

Audience members won’t only see students acting on stage. A few teachers play roles, too.

The play has three different possible endings to show the audience. During Saturday’s showing there will be a special surprise ending.

Students have been working on the play since mid-August and will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday – Saturday at the KHS auditorium, 4182 Bank St. Admission is $5.