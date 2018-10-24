ADOT clears dollars from inactive projects to move others forward

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation is taking inactive projects off the books in order to move other improvements forward in its budget balancing act, all in an effort to improve the state highway system for motorists.

When a project isn’t using some or all of its committed funding because it becomes inactive, freeing that money as quickly as possible means ADOT can move forward with other work that’s ready to go.

ADOT’s goal is to reduce what’s known as inactive projects balance, or projects that haven’t used any of the money committed to them in more than 180 days.

That’s how the proposed Rattlesnake Wash interchange was removed from ADOT’s five-year plan. The interchange is a point of contention between citizens of Kingman and City Council, which passed a 1 percent tax to fund construction that is being contested by Prop 413.

At one time, the inactive projects balance stood at $160 million, allocated to 3,000 projects including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction. The balance is down to $50.4 million today.

“To some, it may sound like an achievement that only an accountant could love, but reducing our inactive projects balance is a win for all Arizonans,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “This allows us to be more nimble in getting limited transportation funding to other projects that will improve the quality of life in this state.”

The most common reasons for projects becoming inactive include requesting funding too far in advance of needing to spend it, a local agency not invoicing ADOT in a timely manner and representatives failing to notify ADOT that a project phase is complete.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation