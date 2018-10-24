Agency: 21 salmonella cases in Arizona due to recalled beef

PHOENIX — Health officials say 21 confirmed Arizona cases of salmonella have been linked to raw beef produced by a meat packing plant west of Phoenix.

The state Department of Health Services says JBS Tolleson Inc. recalled nearly 7 million pounds (3.2 million kilograms) of ground beef and other raw beef products that may have been contaminated.

According to the department, the beef was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7 and had the USDA inspection mark of "EST. 267."

The recalled beef was sold under several names, including Showcase/Walmart, Cedar River Farms, Comnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger and Grass Run Farms Natural.

The department said recalled meat should be thrown away or returned to the store where purchased.

If exposed to salmonella, people typically get diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.