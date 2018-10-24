‘Driven to Give’ tries to raise $6,000 for local nonprofits

KINGMAN – By taking just 20 minutes out of their day, Kingman residents will have the opportunity to benefit a nonprofit organization – and maybe get a new car while they’re at it.

Partnering with Lincoln Motor Company and Anderson Ford Lincoln, River Cities United Way is hosting “Driven to Give” for the second time in two years.

The Saturday, Oct. 27 event helps the local United Way raise funds that directly return to the Kingman community, said Robert Starkey, marketing director for River Cities United Way.

People will have the opportunity to test drive a variety of different vehicles from the Lincoln line-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For every vehicle driven, the Lincoln Motor Company agrees to donate $20 – up to $6,000 for 300 test drives.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, and only one drive per household is eligible.

Participants are playing an important role in carrying out the United Way’s mission of improving education, financial stability, and health.

All proceeds go toward boosting these things in the Kingman community. A $20 donation doesn’t seem like much at first glance, but it makes a monumental difference, Starkey said. A donation of this amount has the ability to provide scholarships at The Club for Youth, provide 50 students with necessary backpacks and school supplies through the Salvation Army of Kingman, and provide one baby with formula for a week through the Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center.

Test drives should last no more than 20 minutes, Starkey said, and such a big contribution for such a little amount of time spent is unparalleled.

Information provided by River Cities United Way