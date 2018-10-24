Obituary | William Marshal McCall

William Marshal McCall, age 94, a WWII veteran, and long-time resident of Kingman, Arizona passed away on Oct. 19, 2018. He was surrounded by his four children.

“Bill” was born in Phoenix on April 23, 1924 to Perry and Ruth McCall. His family moved from Texas to Arizona around 1922 and lived in Phoenix, Prescott, Williams and then finally Kingman, where Bill spent 72 years.

He attended high school in Phoenix, graduated from the University of Arizona and joined the Navy shortly thereafter. He was a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Navy and spent most of his military career in the South Pacific on a sub chaser.

When he left the Navy he moved to Kingman to help his ailing father run a dairy he had bought. Bill didn’t plan to locate there, but circumstances prolonged his stay and he ended up owning and operating McCall’s Canyon Farms Dairy for over 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 25 years, Martha, who passed away in 1978, and his sisters; Louise Newell, Edna Lawless, and his brother; Dale McCall.



He is survived by his son; Larry McCall of Flagstaff, his daughter; Donna Eli (James) of Tucson, son; Wayne McCall (Teri) of Durango, Colorado, and son; James “Will” McCall of Kingman. He has five grandchildren; Shilo Causey of Phoenix, Jeanette Nelson of Las Vegas, Ryan and Kenneth Winters, both of Salt Lake City, and Jason McCall of Denver, Colorado. He has four great-grandchildren; Zachary, Major, Jade, and Chevy.



He was a long-time member of the Church of Christ and an active member of the Kiwanis Club in his younger years. He also spent many years on the Kingman Elementary School District Board in the 1970s and was very active in the Kingman Cancer Care Unit. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

Services are planned for 1 p.m. Saturday Nov. 3, 2018 at Church of Christ, 1915 Robinson Ave., Kingman, Arizona 86401.