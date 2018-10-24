Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers overcome an off night to defeat River Valley

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team may have come out on top Tuesday night, but the Lady Tigers know they didn’t play up to their potential in a 3-1 victory (25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 25-22) over No. 35 ranked River Valley.

“We definitely need to step it up before state comes around,” senior Isabella Anderson said. “We’re not going to be playing teams like that when we get into the tournament. We have to get it together.”

The 19th-ranked Lady Tigers will likely advance to the 3A Conference Play-In Tournament, but hosting would put them in a much better position. In order for that to happen, Academy will need some help as teams ranked No. 9-16 get to play at home.

“Hopefully we’ll move up in the rankings after winning tonight and then playing Northwest Christian,” Anderson said. “We’re hopeful that maybe we’ll have a home game.”

But if that doesn’t happen, Academy (13-3, 8-1 3A West Region) may have played its final home match this season – meaning seniors Anderson, Grace Herbine and Dasani Cave made their final appearance on the volleyball court at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

But Anderson isn’t focused on that possibility.

“It doesn’t feel real yet just because we do have at least two more matches,” she said. “But it’s getting there.”

The Lady Tigers made sure they started off on the right track on Senior Night by taking the first set, but then they seemed to lose their roar. River Valley (5-12, 3-7 3A West Region) didn’t waste its opportunity to take control – jumping out to a 10-5 advantage in the second set to force an Academy timeout.

While the Lady Tigers rallied back within two, 22-20, it seemed as if something was off.

“I think we just get a little too comfortable and it’s hard to get motivated again,” Anderson said. “We have to keep the motivation throughout the whole match.”

Academy found its inspiration in the third set by leading from start to finish, but then allowed the Lady Dust Devils to hang around in the fourth.

River Valley even jumped out to a 12-7 advantage before the Lady Tigers came roaring back with eight straight points for a 15-12 lead. It looked as if Academy had the match in the bag, but a back-and-forth battle ensued until the Lady Tigers ended a 22-22 deadlock with three straight points for the win.

Academy concludes the regular season at 5 p.m. Thursday on the road against No. 3 ranked Northwest Christian (15-1, 9-0).

“We’ll be able to wipe this one off (Wednesday), start fresh and focus on Northwest,” said Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “We want to go play like we belong in the playoffs. That’s the goal.”