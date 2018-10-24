Private Pro-Proposition 413 signage passes legal muster

KINGMAN – Contrary to information provided by the City last week, the pro-Proposition 413 signage placed throughout Kingman by Doug Dickmeyer adheres to state and local signage laws.

The City was under the impression last week that political signage placed by a private citizen and not a political action committee could not be placed in public right of ways. The City said because the signs were paid for by a private citizen, they could only be placed on private property.

However, after further investigation by City Attorney Carl Cooper, Dickmeyer’s signs have gotten the OK from the City of Kingman.

Ron Foggin, City manager, explained that the City was erring on the side of caution in its original determination due to a lack of clarity in the sign code. The city attorney, after completing additional research, found that the signs are in compliance with the law.

“Carl (Cooper) did a bunch of research on it and determined that an individual that spends less than a certain amount of money has the right to put up a political sign in a right of way,” Foggin said.

City Attorney Carl Cooper could not be reached for comment or additional information on the issue.