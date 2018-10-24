Letter | Proposition 413 will save money in the long run

Let’s be clear. We work hard. We don’t like taxes. We understand taxes are necessary. What we really want is less spending. Whenever that’s possible – and it is. We also understand we need to invest in our future.

Years ago a TV commercial touted the need for oil filters. A mechanic stood under a car on a lift. He held a Fram oil filter. He compared the cost of a new engine and the price of an oil change. “You can pay me now or you can pay me later,” he said.

It’s that simple. Prop. 413 would cost us as much as $100 for every $1 we don’t spend now. We can maintain – even improve – our streets now or rebuild them later.

One-half of one penny makes the difference. Prop. 413 confused me at first. I realized it isn’t about tax. Prop. 413 is about control.

If it were about lower taxes there would be a period and no commas. Instead, the measure reads in part, “This Act … requires any future increase to this tax be approved by the People, and permits the City Council to submit measures proposing increases in this tax rate to the People.”

No one has a crystal ball; we have snow globes. We can’t predict the future. But streets don’t get better by themselves; they get worse. We can maintain them now or rebuild them later.

We don’t like taxes. We know taxes are necessary. We won’t want to pay more later. Please vote “no” on Prop. 413.

Jeff Adams

Write-in Candidate

for City Council