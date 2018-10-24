Letter | Shooters boost Arizona’s economy

Hunting seasons are underway in Arizona and most of the West. It is important to be aware of the economic assets hunting and shooting sports are to Arizona’s economy.

According to statistics from the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation and USFWS, hunters propel a strong economic engine that boosts the state’s economy annually by over $342 million. Their expenditures provide $208 million in salaries and wages in 5,700 jobs across the state. They also pay $42.5 million in state and local taxes each year.

These expenditures are important to all Arizonans but are especially critical to our rural economies. Here, hunter expenditures pay for all types of services from food and lodging to vehicle repairs and meat processing.

Arizona’s shooters range from causal target shooters to those who compete in shooting sports and fire thousands of rounds annually. These folks make a significant contribution to the state’s economy. Recreational shooters contribute to the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, as do hunters, when they purchase firearms and ammunition. The 11 percent tax that’s levied on items like firearms and ammunition is apportioned back to the 50 states as a grant to manage and enhance wildlife and their habitats.

Without hunters and shooters, the wildlife legacy we all enjoy today would not have had the funds or the group of active and generous supporters we’ve seen in the past 80-plus years. They as a group, both current and those in the past, are truly leaders in the wildlife conservation movement.

Tom Britt

Flagstaff resident