Trial pushed back for man accused of making illegal ammo

LAS VEGAS — Trial has been pushed back to next year for an Arizona aerospace engineer facing a federal ammunition-manufacturing charge in Las Vegas after authorities said his fingerprints were found on unfired bullets at the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history.

Douglas Haig, 55, has pleaded not guilty to illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets at his home in Mesa, Arizona.

He isn't charged in the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting along the Las Vegas Strip that left 58 people dead and 869 injured.

Prosecutors say an address on a box found in gunman Stephen Paddock's suite led investigators to Haig. Police say Paddock killed himself before officers reached him.

Haig remains free under federal supervision pending the trial that was reset for March 11 at the request of federal prosecutors.

Haig's attorney, Marc Victor, didn't oppose the postponement. He declined Tuesday to comment.

Haig also wants his trial to be moved from U.S. District Court in Las Vegas to Phoenix to be closer to his home.