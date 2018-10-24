UniSource passes along lower natural gas costs through winter bill credit

Tucson – UniSource Energy Services natural gas customers will pay lower rates this winter thanks to a temporary bill credit resulting from lower fuel costs.

The Purchased Gas Adjustor (PGA) credit of about 10 cents per therm will be applied to bills from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2019, when residential customers’ use of natural gas typically reaches its peak.

UniSource’s request for the credit was approved this month by the Arizona Corporation Commission. Although savings will vary depending on usage, the credit is expected to reduce the bill of a typical residential customer with average usage by $7.36 a month.

The company offers several ways to help customers manage their winter gas bills. With Budget Billing, customers can avoid seasonal bill fluctuations and pay the same amount each month. The company’s Customer Assistance Residential Energy Support (CARES) program offers discounts for limited-income customers. UniSource also works with community organizations to provide emergency bill payment assistance to qualifying customers facing financial challenges.

Information provided by UniSource Enegy Services