Bidding for courthouse construction open

KINGMAN – Mohave County is accepting bids through the beginning of December for construction of a new courthouse in Kingman.

The county opened the bidding process for the project last week, indicating to bidders that construction is expected to cost between $18 million and $19.75 million. The bid invitation also requires that work be completed within two years.

Once the bidding period closes, the Mohave County Procurement Department will make a recommendation to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. The supervisors are expected to consider bids in early 2019, and construction is expected to start shortly after, said Steven Latoski, Mohave County public works director.

The four-story, 66,331 square-foot law and justice center will be built next door to Kingman’s existing Mohave County Superior Court with an enclosed bridge on the second floor connecting the new building to the existing courthouse.

The first floor will accommodate public business, the bid invitation states. Courtrooms and related space will be in the second and third floors, and the fourth floor will contain the judge’s chambers and related staff offices.

The front of the two buildings will share a plaza, which will include the existing cypress trees and World War I monument.

“It’ll be a fantastic development for downtown Kingman and Mohave County as a whole,” Latoski said.

The project is being funded by a quarter-cent sales tax. County staff expects that fund will have more than $20.1 million of unencumbered money before the tax sunsets at the end of 2019.

County supervisors expect the overall cost of the project to be about $21 million. Some additional project costs will include utility work, administering the project, technology work, Latoski said. He said the county also ensured a higher budget to contingencies. Earlier this month, supervisors transferred $308,221 from the county construction reserve fund to the project.