College and career fair for students, community Thursday

KINGMAN – Students in their junior and senior year are starting to realize their high school journey is almost at its end. Now is time when they start thinking about life outside of high school and figure out what they want their future to look like.

Kingman Unified School District is hosting its first College and Career Fair to get them started on their journey.

Beth VanHoose, CTE assistant for the district, and Kim Richhart, Lee Williams High School counselor, are spearheading the fair.

Before this year’s fair, VanHoose bussed students to the college and career fair in Bullhead City.

“It was more geared toward the Bullhead area, and we wanted something more geared for our kids up here,” she said.

Students received information about career and higher education options throughout the school’s calendar year previously.

“We had a traveling fair that would come to the schools for students to gather information, military recruiters come weekly and university and colleges have information sessions throughout the school year,” Richhart said.

Juniors and seniors from Kingman High School and Lee Williams High School will have the opportunity to talk to various colleges and universities such as Arizona Central College, Dixie State University, Yavapai College and University of Arizona at the fair.

Kingman Academy of Learning students have also been invited to attend the fair.

Schools aren’t the only option students will get to talk to about their futures. Businesses and government offices will be available to share information to the students. McKee Foods, UniSource Energy Services, Mohave State Bank, and MC2 will be some of the companies available during the fair.

The fair provides opportunities to scout various employers, colleges, and universities in the state of Arizona and neighboring states.

VanHoose and Richhart are both excited about the event and hope it grows bigger and better next year.

Students will be bussed to the fair. The fair is open to the students from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

The public is also invited to scout the various businesses and colleges at the fair for free from 5-7 p.m.