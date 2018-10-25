Dear Abby | House cleaner tries her hand at being an interior designer

Dear Abby: I have had the same cleaning woman for three years. She does an excellent job and works hard. I got her the last six or seven of her clients. However, she has made little changes in the past when I’m not home.

For example, she reorganized a kitchen drawer and laundry room cabinet without first clearing it with me. Yesterday, when I walked into my laundry room, I noticed two pictures had been removed from the wall and rehung in my living room. Furthermore, she used three nails to hang them and left the first nail in the wall because she had made a mistake. I removed the pictures and returned them to their original spots. The three holes in the living room wall remain.

I am a renter. In addition, I do not have the paint that matches.

When I asked her to let me know the night before if she needs to cancel, I almost lost her for good. I had to call repeatedly, and I’m walking on eggshells now. – Renter in Nevada

Dear Renter: For your cleaning woman to have done what she did was wrong, and you need to explain it to her so nothing similar will happen again. Hang onto your temper while telling her she has created a problem for you. It’s the truth, and she needs to hear it. If her response is to punish you by not showing up, you are well rid of the woman.

Dear Abby: I’m a 58-year-old woman, divorced for three years. Over the last three years I have lost 45 pounds and have started going to online dating sites. I’m attractive, so I get lots of attention.

I post nice pictures of myself, nothing sexy. But the kind of attention I’m getting is not what I want. I’d like to meet a man and try to have a long-term relationship.

How can I come across as a woman who wants an LTR and not a “friends with benefits” or a hook-up? I don’t sleep around, so those things just are not my cup of tea. What do I do? – Lost in the Online Dating World

Dear Lost: If someone wants to move your “relationship” to the next level before you are ready, you need to say you are not comfortable in moving so quickly. It’s straightforward and honest.

It occurs to me that there are many kinds of dating sites, and you may be on the wrong ones. If you have friends who are also in the dating world, ask them which they use.