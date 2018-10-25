Horoscopes | Oct. 26, 2018

Birthdays: Seth MacFarlane, 45; Cary Elwes, 56; James Pickens Jr., 64; Pat Sajak, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use what you have learned in the past to get ahead now. Combining your skills and knowledge to fit into a position that is fast growing and in demand will help stabilize your future and ease your stress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for the opportunity that allows you to do the things you enjoy doing most. Sometimes it’s not about money; it’s about keeping your sanity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will rise to the surface, putting you on shaky ground when dealing with matters that concern your income. Get the work done before you take on personal situations or past grievances.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be innovative and eager to start something new and exciting. Don’t live in fear of what might happen when you should be making things happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen to grievances and respond with compassion, but don’t feel the need to take over. Offer solutions, but do not take on a task that doesn’t belong to you, or you will end up being accused of meddling.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your emotions with the people you love or are concerned about. Personal growth and change will lead to greater happiness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Responsibilities will mount if you let others take advantage of you. Plan to take time out to relax and enjoy the company of someone who shares your interests.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep in mind what others may be going through before you make a snap decision or judgment call. Patience will be necessary if you are going to resolve pending problems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep situations in perspective, even if someone uses manipulative tactics to throw you off guard. Deception is apparent when dealing with friends, peers and relatives.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The time is right to push forward with your plans. Personal change will make you feel good.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The less you deal with outsiders, the easier it will be to finish what you start. Avoid anyone who tends to be a bad influence on you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let what others do stand between you and the success you deserve. A personal gain is heading your way.