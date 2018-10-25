MCSO: Inmate ‘apparently’ hangs himself

KINGMAN – Authorities say there is no reason to suspect foul play after an inmate at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility “apparently hung himself,” according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office statement.

A detention officer found the inmate at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. The officer called for medical assistance and immediately initiated CPR on the inmate.

An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) was deployed, and Kingman Fire Department and River Medical Ambulance responded to the jail and took over the life-saving efforts.

The inmate could not be revived and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

Investigators at this point are not suspecting foul play because the inmate was housed alone in his cell, according to jail personnel.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation and an autopsy will be conducted in the near future.

It is the policy of the Kingman Daily Miner to not release the names of suicide victims.