Mohave County's Most Wanted | October 24, 2018

As of October 24, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Blevins, Alissa Ann
DOB: 11/07/198
White
Female
5 feet 5 inches
155 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Red
Offense: Aggravated Assault – Peace Officer, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 10/17/2018
Maras, Brandi Mae
DOB: 12/28/1977
White
Female
5-8
140 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 10/10/2018
Ryan, Kyle Gene
DOB: 07/10/1984
White
Male
5-6
156 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Offense: Crim Tresp 1st Deg – Rsid/Yard, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 10/16/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Floyd Jr., Eric Joseph
Offense: Traffick Stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 6 Undesignated;
Unlaw Use of Means of Transp, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 09/10/2018
DOC: 10/20/2018
Goodin, Tylor Eli
Offense: Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony; Assault – Intent/Reckless/Injure, Class 1 Misdemeanor
DOW: 04/25/2016
DOC: 10/23/2018
Himes, Christopher Cody
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 07/14/2016
DOC: 10/17/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
