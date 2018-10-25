Mohave County's Most Wanted | October 24, 2018

Halloween Coloring Contest
  • Originally Published: October 25, 2018 6:53 a.m.

    • As of October 24, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Blevins, Alissa Ann

    photo

    Alissa Blevins

    DOB: 11/07/198

    White

    Female

    5 feet 5 inches

    155 pounds

    Eyes: Blue

    Hair: Red

    Offense: Aggravated Assault – Peace Officer, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 10/17/2018

    Maras, Brandi Mae

    photo

    Brandi Maras

    DOB: 12/28/1977

    White

    Female

    5-8

    140 pounds

    Eyes: Blue

    Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 10/10/2018

    Ryan, Kyle Gene

    photo

    Kyle Ryan

    DOB: 07/10/1984

    White

    Male

    5-6

    156 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Crim Tresp 1st Deg – Rsid/Yard, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 10/16/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    Floyd Jr., Eric Joseph

    photo

    Eric Joseph Floyd Jr.

    Offense: Traffick Stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 6 Undesignated;

    Unlaw Use of Means of Transp, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 09/10/2018

    DOC: 10/20/2018

    Goodin, Tylor Eli

    photo

    Tylor Eli Goodin

    Offense: Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony; Assault – Intent/Reckless/Injure, Class 1 Misdemeanor

    DOW: 04/25/2016

    DOC: 10/23/2018

    Himes, Christopher Cody

    photo

    Christopher Cody Himes

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 07/14/2016

    DOC: 10/17/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

