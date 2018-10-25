Kingman families get into Halloween spirit with decorated houses

KINGMAN – It’s fright night in America, the spookiest holiday of the year when we play upon our superstitions and treat children to enough candy to fill a pillowcase in exchange for seeing them dressed as cute little witches, vampires and monsters.

Americans are expected to spend $9 billion on Halloween this year, including $3.2 billion for costumes and $2.6 million for candy, according to the National Retail Federation.

Haunted houses will make more than $300 million in revenue, and 80 percent of them are run by charities.

Then there’s Kingman resident David Preston, who has invested thousands of dollars turning his home at 661 Shadow Mountain Drive into a Halloween wonderland with some 25,000 lights and decorations.

It’s not quite the extravaganza he lays out for Christmas, having been featured as a finalist for ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2016 with more than 300,000 lights on his house and property.

Still, cars are cruising up and down the street nightly from dusk until 9 p.m. taking in the Halloween decorations.

Preston’s family will be handing out full-size candy bars to trick-or-treaters who walk through 13 flashing orange and purple arches over his driveway. Last year, they gave away more than 1,000 candy bars.

“The grandkids come over and we hand out candy,” Preston said Monday evening as he inspected the lights for faulty wiring. “We enjoy seeing the smiles on kids’ faces as they come up for candy and they do get a kick out of the lights.”

Celebrating Halloween has been a tradition for the Preston family throughout the years, and it’s grown into a festive party atmosphere, he said. Preston bought a coffin last year, puts on a mask and scares kids when they pass by him.

“I get in the coffin, but not all night,” he said. “First of all, this mask is pretty hot. I’ll get a couple kids to cry.”

Photo Gallery Halloween Houses Halloween is around the corner and houses are showing its Halloween spirit.

Preston uses a computer to synchronize his driveway arches with “chasing” orange and purple lighting, each of the 24-foot arches wrapped with six strands of lights. The centerpiece is the “Happy Halloween” sign in the yard, flashing from orange to purple.

It took Preston and his friend, Bruce Gray, about two full days to set up the display.

“After a while, it’s not just a hobby, it’s work,” he said. “Between Christmas and Halloween, I work on it all year around. I’m always adding something. That’s my problem. If I stopped making changes, it would be all right.”

Some Halloween displays are more ghoulish than others, like the house at 2265 E. Devlin Ave.

It’s got life-size figures of mummies and monsters throughout the yard, an ambulance with a clown body and tombstones with epitaphs of horrible deaths. The fence and house are trimmed in orange lights.

Daniel Liska, a self-described “geek” at heart and member of Arizona Ghost Busters, has set up an elaborate Halloween scene at 3766 Steel Ave., off Kino Avenue west of Stockton Hill Road.

It’s got a purple-glowing tree, laser-projected ghosts on the walls and windows, singing pumpkins, a blood bath and tombstones.

On Halloween night, Liska will set up a mini-morgue in the driveway and hand out candy and other goodies for trick-or-treaters, like sunglasses and pencils that change colors.

He’s an ambassador for Subaru of America, which is helping to foot the bill for his “Subaboo” haunt.

“I started doing this six years ago in Pennsylvania,” Liska said. “I wanted to do something that reminded me of my childhood. My grandparents decorated for Halloween and I took it to another level. It’s fun to get into. It’s all about making people happy in the end.”

“Life’s too short,” added his mother, Dolly Cena, who volunteers at the KRMC cancer center. “Why not enjoy it?”

Witches, skeletons, a cemetery and Halloween are also on display in Golden Valley. Homemade tombstones, music-synced lighted dead trees are just some of the details that “bring to life” the Halloween spirit of about 40 blowups and other creepy things Chris Marie and Butch Meriwether have put together for everyone’s enjoyment at 2225 S. Dome Road. in Golden Valley.

People who would like to visit this display can do so by turning south on Egar Road (Mile Marker 17) from State Route 68 and drive south for 4 ½ miles and turn right on Tapeats Drive (if you arrive at Shinarump Drive at the end of South Egar Road, you went a half-mile too far). Head west on Tapeats for about one-half mile (five blocks) and you can’t miss the display at the corner of Tapeats and Dome.

The display will be up each night from sundown to 10:30 p.m. and the display will remain up until Nov. 1. Chris Marie said her home display is a safe place to bring children on Halloween night to get some candy.

Visiting this display also a chance to give back. It isn't mandatory, but they would appreciate it if visitors would bring a bag of dog or cat food for the no-kill domestic animal shelter and sanctuary For the Luv of Paws, perhaps even a new unwrapped toy to be turned over to the Marine Corps League Detachment #887 and the Marines who will be passing out toys this year to local needy children at their Christmas toy giveaway.