Former addict talks to local students about struggles with opioids

KINGMAN – John Koch, a former drug addict, spoke to more than 2,000 students at all six middle schools and high schools last week about his struggles with addiction and run-ins with the law, including jail time.

The lunchtime event was sponsored by Mohave Substance Treatment, Education and Prevention Partnership, which focuses on strategies to reduce opioid overdose rates.

Koch works as a peer support program manager for Community Medical Services in Phoenix.

“His powerful message identified the chain reaction from using one substance and how it led to others,” said Michelle Valandingham, overdose program coordinator at Mohave County Department of Public Health. “His story had an impact on many students who were lining up to speak to him after each presentation.”

She said education on substance use is vital at all ages, and encourages parents to have ongoing communication with their kids.

Anyone interested in participating in a meeting of the substance abuse partnership can email michelle.valandingham@mohavecounty.us.

Information provided by Mohave County Public Health