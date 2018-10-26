Save our Trails volunteer day at Coyote Pass

KINGMAN – The Colorado River Area Trail Alliance invites the public to attend Save Our Trails volunteer day on Saturday, where the community will work together to ensure trails are in pristine condition.



Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Coyote Pass Trailhead. CRATA, a nonprofit mountain bike club and trail advocacy group, encourages those with gloves, clippers, sunscreen and bottled water to bring those supplies along.

CRATA representative Ed Mann said volunteers will primarily participate in general trail maintenance such as trimming, raking, and cleaning up trash.

Mann said the volunteer effort could serve as an introduction to the area for some, providing an opportunity to see what it takes to maintain the trails.

The Coyote Pass Trailhead is about 2 miles west of downtown Kingman on U.S. 93. According to www.gokingman.com, it can be accessed only from the southbound lane and is identifiable by a large parking area near the top of Coyote Pass complete with a restroom facility.