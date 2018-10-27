Councilman Travis Lingenfelter again facing recall

KINGMAN – Golden Valley resident Steve Robinson has started Kingman Citizens for Honesty, Accountability and Transparency, a political action committee formed for the “express purpose of filing a recall against City Councilman Travis Lingenfelter.”

The PAC needs to obtain 410 valid signatures for its recall petition by Feb. 25.

Robinson, District 1 director for the Mohave County Republican Party, said even though he doesn’t live in the City of Kingman, he is a stakeholder concerned about the City’s actions.

“So are many residents living outside the city limits who are impacted by Travis’ actions in pushing this outrageous sales tax increase; yet we have zero voting rights,” Robinson wrote. “But it’s time Travis face the citizens of Kingman who are tired of his bullying, dishonesty, and complete lack of transparency.”

Signing documents as the PAC’s Treasurer is Kristi Turman. Turman also led a petition to recall Lingenfelter in May 2017, and according to Lingenfelter, is the fiancé of Dwayne Patterson, a former Kingman Airport Authority board member.

Robinson outlined five reasons why his PAC is seeking to have the councilman recalled. The first deals with the 1 percent sales tax increase. Robinson wrote that Lingenfelter was the “driving force” behind the increase, and the manner in which it was passed that was determined to be in violation of open meeting laws by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

In response, Lingenfelter wrote to the Daily Miner saying the City “worked closely” with City Attorney Carl Cooper on the public notice requirements for the half-percent going to pavement preservation and the other half-percent feeding the five-year community improvements plan.

“The City Council must follow the legal advice of its City Attorney,” he said. “Mr. Cooper’s legal advice was challenged, Mr. Cooper immediately accepted responsibility for his legal advice, and the City ratified the dedicated 1 percent TPT in accordance with the law and to the satisfaction of Oramel Skinner of the Attorney General’s Office in January.”

Lingenfelter wrote that the increase has resulted in multiple projects such as the repaving of Stockton Hill Road, a fire engine replacement and refreshed playground equipment, among others.

Robinson pointed to an instance of plagiarism back in January when Lingenfelter submitted a letter to The Daily Miner as an original work, but had taken the words of other writers without giving them credit.

“I apologize for the misunderstanding and perhaps confusion surrounding the submission and my unfamiliarity with citing a few sentences of a blog for an opinion piece,” Lingenfelter wrote in January.

Robinson’s next three complaints are as follows: that Lingenfelter has filed “frivolous lawsuits against business leaders who dared to challenge his tactics, simply to punish them; he constantly accuses Kingman’s business leaders of being anti-development, claiming the City won’t have a brighter future without the tax increase; and used his position as City Councilman to push the sales tax increase while demanding others resign their positions for opposing it.”

“I am sorry if the Kingman Airport Authority and their loved ones are still upset at the business decisions made by the Kingman City Council, myself being one member of that seven-member body,” Lingenfelter wrote. “I am sorry if Robinson is upset at my taking exception to him inappropriately using his position as GOP district director to blatantly advocate and campaign rather than objectively focusing on his duties.”

Lingenfelter also referenced court cases in which Robinson has been the defendant. The Daily Miner is in the process of confirming that report and will provide more information on Tuesday.

According to City Clerk Sydney Muhle, a special election for the purpose of recalling the councilman would cost the City of Kingman about $100,000.