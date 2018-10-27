Dear Abby | Condolences for death of man’s ex-girlfriend puzzle his wife

Dear Abby: My husband of 20 years, “Jerry,” recently learned about an old girlfriend’s death. A Facebook friend informed him about it. The message arrived late at night while I was sleeping, and he woke me to tell me the news.

He is now receiving condolences from friends that he is responding to as though he were grieving. Abby, the old girlfriend and my husband split up on very bad terms. She not only cheated on him but gave him an STD. I am appalled and feel hurt that this is happening. Friends of mine are surprised and suspicious about it.

I confronted my husband and asked him if the situation were reversed and I were the one who died and an old flame started receiving condolences, how would he feel? Jerry said it wouldn’t bother him. Is it normal to send condolences to old flames? – Deathly Confused in Texas

Dear Deathly: It’s normal to inform others about a death, but considering the circumstances of the breakup, what’s going on isn’t “normal.” It’s possible that the messages your husband is receiving are from other Facebook friends who are connected to the sender of the original message.

Dear Abby: The holidays are approaching, and I suspect many young couples are facing the same problem about where to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas. I have two daughters – one married and one single. The married daughter’s mother-in-law has declared that this is “her” year for Thanksgiving, and next year is “her” year for Christmas. She has three sons, none of whom lives within four hours of her home. All three sons have children.

Don’t you think the sons and their wives should decide for themselves if they want to travel for the holidays?

My philosophy is to plan my holidays and invite my children. If they can come, great! If not, there are no hard feelings. If all of my children and grandchildren can’t be here at the same time, I focus on the ones who are and enjoy the time I have with them. I think the woman is being disrespectful to her sons and daughters-in-law. What say you? – Focus On a Good Time

Dear Focus: As your letter illustrates, not all mothers-in-law are alike. In my opinion, the woman you have described is less disrespectful than overbearing.