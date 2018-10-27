Don’t be naïve: sex trafficking could happen to you and yours

KINGMAN – “It could never happen to me or my family” is a dangerous sentiment to have in regards to any serious issue, and when it comes to child sex trafficking, naivety and parental inattention can make recruiting children that much easier for predators in a technological age where victims can be easily found from a computer or cellphone.

At a seminar featuring Kingman Police Department detectives and Shared Hope International, a nonprofit organization working to prevent sex trafficking, the audience was brought up to speed on the climate of trafficking with a particular focus on children.

KPD Detective Nick Schmitz told the crowd about what he encounters when he investigates exploitation of children via the internet. Combating predators requires education and awareness, which will in turn lead to prevention.

“Child predators are always online, it doesn’t matter day, night, whatever social media site,” he said. “They’re always there waiting for someone that’s going to bite whatever they’re feeding them.”

He said about 45 percent of children don’t have their online activity monitored by an adult. With the influx of video games, social media sites and cellphone apps, Schmitz said guardians must monitor social media and cellular activity. Some parents think their kids would never do anything to put themselves at risk, but Schmitz urged, “Don’t be that naïve parent.”

“If you don’t know how some of these apps work, I challenge you to figure it out,” Schmitz said. “You need to get in your kids’ phones, find out what apps they have and figure out how to use them.”

The detective said children, whether in person, on social media or gaming, should never give out personal information, such as addresses, that will help a predator pinpoint them as victims. Those predators no longer need to rely on grab-and-go abductions, as the internet has made preying on children so much easier.

“Online predators have now taken the burden off of them of having to go and do a snatch-and-grab,” Schmitz said. “Now they get the kids to come to them, and that’s what makes it so dangerous.”

How to sexual predators accomplish this? By posing as children online, and any child, regardless of their home life, can be a target.

“Online predators will target whomever they can convince,” Schmitz said. “It does not matter if it’s a popular kid, lonely kid, boys, girls, low self-esteem, sports player, it does not matter. Whoever will lend their ear to them and give them some trust, that’s who they’re going to go after. Easy targets.”

So who can be trusted? People who children and their parents actually know and have met. The KPD detective also cautioned children against sexting and sending inappropriate photos, even to boyfriends and girlfriends.

“Once the picture or video goes on the internet, there is zero chance of getting it back,” he said. “I don’t think anyone truly understands what it means to not get that back.”

Once it’s out, it’s out, and there can be educational, social and embarrassing consequences. Schmitz mentioned one local case where a 17-year-old boy thought he was in contact with a 23-year-old woman. The boy sent the “woman” a dirty video, and she then posted it to Facebook and tagged him in it. That 17 year old took his own life.

“These are the kinds of tragedies we want to avoid,” Schmitz said.

Nick and Jo Lembo of Shared Hope International then shared their film “Chosen” with those gathered at Journey Church. The film gave an up-close look at two young women who had been roped into the world of trafficking after being identified and recruited by sex traffickers.

Jo described the five various types of sex trafficking as being gang trafficking, familial trafficking, survival sex, abductions and forced drug addiction. The last category, boyfriend trafficking or fraudulent relationship, was addressed by “Chosen.”

Fraudulent relationship trafficking is categorized by a child believing a person loves them before being drawn into a relationship that leaves them sexually exploited.

Nick said that every boy and girl he has worked with says the same thing about sex trafficking. “Had I known the signs of trafficking, this probably would not have happened to me.”

“That’s the power of information,” he said.

There are numerous indicators that an individual could be a victim of sex trafficking. Family members and friends should be on the lookout for kids skipping school, sneaking out, lying about their whereabouts, dressing less appropriately than before, keeping secrets, and signs of physical abuse and depression.

“Regardless of what the tactics are, you’ll see a lot of changes in behavior that should be noted as a cause for concern,” Jo said.

More information on sex trafficking and indicators of victimization can be found at sharedhope.org. Sex trafficking can be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Kingman Police Department. Another resource is the Mohave Coalition Against Teen Trafficking and Sexting, which can be reached at 928-897-9495 or 928-293-1237.