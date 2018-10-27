Halloween Coloring Contest
9:09 PM Sat, Oct. 27th
Event Calendar | Nov. 1 - 10

  • Originally Published: October 27, 2018 7:17 p.m.

    • THURSDAY

    Lego Club

    5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    FRIDAY

    First Friday Downtown

    6 to 8 p.m. on Beale Street usually between 2nd Street and 4th Street.

    The Grands Wine Tasting/Dinner

    6:30 to 9 p.m. at The Grands Events Center 515 E. Beale St. 928-279-4560.

    MCC Art Show

    6 to 8 p.m. at Off Broadway Photography 544 E. Beale St.

    SATURDAY

    Classic Rock 5K Run/Walk

    6:30 a.m. registration, race starts at 8 a.m. at Peterson Burge Enterprises 3845 Stockton Hill Rd. 937-304-9357.

    Mohave Museum Wine & Cheese Tasting

    6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts 400 W. Beale St. 928-753-3195.

