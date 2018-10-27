Horoscopes | Oct. 28, 2018

Birthdays: Nolan Gould, 20; Julia Roberts, 51; Bill Gates, 63; Annie Potts, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Go over what’s been said and done. Look to someone you trust to fill you in on particulars that may change a decision you want to make.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Time is on your side. Refuse to let anyone push you into something before you are ready. Set the pace that feels comfortable and savor every moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The changes others make will affect you. You may not be able to change someone’s mind, but you can protect your interests by keeping your distance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An emotional situation will draw your attention and help you work through some problems you face. Physical improvements will make you feel good and result in a compliment from someone special.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take time to think matters through before you proceed. How you handle others will determine what transpires.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t trust what you hear. Go to the source and get the facts firsthand. Once you know what you are up against, you’ll outshine anyone who wants to step on your toes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a day trip or go someplace or do something that makes you happy or that you find entertaining. This will help your overall attitude.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A big heart and big plans will keep you busy. Trying to help others while keeping up with your responsibilities will be challenging.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your emotions hidden when dealing with someone you cannot trust. You’ll be given a false impression by someone who wants something from you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make alterations at home that will improve your life. Personal gain is apparent if you make an adjustment to the way you use what you know.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your energy into something constructive. If you allow someone to make you angry, you’ll waste time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep looking forward. What’s behind you is over and done with; it can’t be changed, but what’s ahead can define who you are and what you can do moving forward.