Letter | Vote ‘no’ on Prop. 127

It concerns me to know that the passage of Proposition 127 would cause Arizona’s energy cost to nearly double. I am disabled due to epilepsy and I don’t have an income. We survive on Social Security and VA compensation, so we would not be able to pay a higher energy bill. My family and I don’t like Proposition 127 because we know we wouldn’t be able to afford the effects of it. I’m sure many other Arizonans share my concerns. I hope they will reflect that by opposing Proposition 127 just as I do.

In addition to increasing energy costs, Proposition 127 would reduce funding to our schools. This will cause them to lay off some of their faculty because they wouldn’t be able to pay them. I think parents would have to start homeschooling their children because of that. Obviously, the proposition will lead job loss. It could even adversely affect tourism here, which is an integral part of our community given our location.



If Proposition 127 were to pass, we would likely suffer the same brownouts that California currently experiences. That could have serious consequences, especially for me. I would probably be hospitalized due to the heat in the summertime. In the wintertime, if I didn’t have heating, I’d probably get pneumonia, which would lead to another hospitalization. I wouldn’t be able to be on my oxygen, either. Plus, we would lose all of our refrigerated and frozen groceries, which would cause yet another financial burden.



Proposition 127 is going to hurt everybody. It will hurt my family and many others. It will hurt our schools. It will hurt our young people. If our elected officials have any doubt as to its effects, they need to talk to their constituents. And, they shouldn’t just talk; they should listen. When they do, they will know what is right, and that supporting Proposition 127 is wrong.

Jennifer Larsen

Kingman resident