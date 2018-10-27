Stockton Hill work continues, no new closures

KINGMAN – Work continues on the Stockton Hill Road project, but there are no new closures for the coming week.

There are currently two crews working on water mains, one on the northbound, outside lane from Plaza Drive to the traffic signal near Chili’s Grill and Bar. The other work zone is in the southbound, outside lane from Gordon Drive to the signal near Chili’s. Lane restrictions in those areas will remain until December.

All business in the area remain accessible and open, and no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled during business hours.

The Stockton Hill project is expected to last about six months. Work is being completed by Haydon Building Corp.

“The work continues to go well and we are on schedule,” said Phil Allred, assistant City engineer. “We appreciate the cooperation we’ve had from the local businesses as well as those driving through the work zones.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman