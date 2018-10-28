Council candidates talk annexation

KINGMAN – Following acquisition of the airport and industrial park in May, City Council has heard presentations on the potential to annex about 3,616 acres in the area of the airport. Council candidates vying for a seat in the Nov. 6 general election gave their thoughts on whether they would support such action.

Balloted-candidate Harley Pettit said there is more to consider than the will of Council or candidates.

“Well, first of all annexation takes a vote of the property owners out there,” Pettit said. “The other issue is does the annexation pay for itself?”

While the candidate isn’t against annexation, he believes it’s not practical at this time.

“The cost to annex areas would be too costly for the City because there’s not enough revenues to cover public safety, fire and police and things like that,” Pettit said. “It’s not cost effective. It would be just another financial burden on the City at this point.”

Scott Holtry, who will also appear on the ballot, thinks annexing the airport and the area including Kingman High School is a good idea that “could benefit the City.”

“But to annex any more than that, like the Butler area, I don’t think the City is ready for that at this moment,” Holtry said.

He, like Pettit, believes the City of Kingman would need to ensure it could properly serve any annexed area with police and fire. Holtry says right now, the City “doesn’t have the manpower to be able to handle Butler.”

“I think it would be good,” Holtry said in summarizing his thoughts on annexation. “There are a lot of new businesses coming into the airport, and especially if we can get the Rancho Santa Fe interchange and have a direct line to the industrial park, it could be beneficial to the City to have that be part of the City especially since we own that property.”

Write-in candidate Jeff Adams has a different opinion: annex those areas surrounding the airport and the Butler area. He said annexation is a way for Kingman to be on paper what it is in reality; a community of over 60,000 people.

“We move the lines out on the map to become on paper what we are in reality, we immediately get between $3.2 and $3.4 million in shared revenues,” Adams said. “I think that would help.”

He added that it could also “open the doors to economic development.”

“Be that manufacturing, commercial, residential housing, all the jobs that come from that, it all opens up when you hit the 50,000 (population) mark and then it takes another jump when you get to 100,000,”

Adams said. “We need to quit throwing away money.”

Pettit, Holtry and Adams were the first three Council candidates to respond to The Daily Miner’s request for comment.