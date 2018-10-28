Horoscopes | Oct. 29, 2018

Birthdays: Ben Foster, 38; Gabrielle Union, 46; Winona Ryder, 47; Richard Dreyfuss, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully. Someone will try to get you on a technicality that you overlooked.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live life your way. Set an example by being the person who lives up to their promises and is ready to go the extra mile when needed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put in the time and you’ll get something in return. Make productivity your goal, and don’t stop until you are happy with the results you get.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts and feelings. The feedback you receive will enhance your imagination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The help you are asked for should be considered carefully. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Become a forerunner, set the stage and take control. How you get involved in what’s going on around you will make a difference to the way others treat you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your emotions under control. You will make better choices if you look at the facts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A business trip or visiting someone who can offer you information or insight into something you want to pursue will lead to a plan that will change your life. Embrace the future with optimism.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving forward. Don’t let anyone lead you astray or confuse you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you care, listen and do your best to make a difference. Use your clout, associations and charm to cut your way through any nonsense or deterrent someone throws your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a moment to go over all the information or details you have to process. Saying yes before you figure out if something is good for you will lead to regret.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Just do it. You have to go with your gut and take whatever opportunity comes your way.