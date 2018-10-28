Kingman hosts pre-screening of ‘Free Trip to Egypt’

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is partnering with Our Neighbor Equality Coalition in offering a free private pre-screening of “Free Trip to Egypt,” a documentary that shows how diverse peoples come together and connect.

The documentary shows a Canadian-Egyptian entrepreneur living in Switzerland deciding to travel across the U.S. to speak with Americans who are concerned about an “Islamic threat.” He then offers them a free trip to Egypt.

“The film has been all about discovering the magic that can occur when we look beyond our differences and connect at a human level,” said Tarek Mounib, the documentary’s producer. “I am really excited to be able to meet the people of Kingman and share experiences.”

A “greater message” offered through the film is summed up by #PledgeToListen, the City wrote in a press release.

“#PledgeToListen is inspired by the documentary ‘Free Trip to Egypt,’ which brought people together from completely different backgrounds, religious views and political opinions to see what could happen when people connected at a human level,” the City wrote in the release.

The pre-screening will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Lee Williams High School auditorium, 400 Grandview Ave. It is free and open to the public, but those interested in attending must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-pre-screening-of-free-trip-to-egypt-kingman-az-tickets-51471525719 to receive a ticket.

“This is very exciting for the documentary to move forward in such a way with support from our community. This group will support many other community activities much like this, to promote the inclusive and diverse community that Kingman is,” said Marcie Craynon, ONE Coalition member.

Information provided by the City of Kingman