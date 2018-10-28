Kingman Photo | Margaret Smith: Teacher of the Month

Kelly Pickering, president of the Kingman Rotary Club, presents Margaret Smith of Lee Williams High School with the Club’s “Teacher of the Month” award in September. As part of its focus on supporting local education, the Kingman Rotary Club regularly recognizes both outstanding students and educators in the community. Margaret Smith oversees the Cambridge Program at Lee Williams High School. Roger Jacks, KUSD Superintendent, states “Margaret has been instrumental in the growth and improvement of the Cambridge Program at Lee Williams and has also been a great resource and support in helping those establishing the program at Kingman High School. She is a real asset to KUSD.” (Courtesy photo)