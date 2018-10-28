Letter | Thank you from KABAM

The Steering Committee of the 13th Annual Kingman Area Books Are Magic (KABAM!) Fest thanks the following:

For financial and in-kind support: Arizona Commission on the Arts, Libraries Ltd., KRMC, Kingman Mohave Lions Club Foundation, The UPS Store, WELCOME and Kingman Center for the Arts/Beale Street Theater.

For volunteer, administrative and miscellaneous support: Bruce Carter, Stephanie Cress, Joan Abraham, Beth Weisser, Mikel Weisser, Jo Wilkins, J’aime Morgaine, Barbara Patterson, Michelle Drumheller, Kari De Deo, Deborah Laurent, Chris Meisenheimer and Brent Potter.

And, of course, our authors: featured authors Adam Rex, JC Amberlyn, Jim Hinckley and featured poet Myrlin Hepworth. Thank you also to all the local and regional authors and poets who participated, making KABAM! the most festive book festival in the land!

Trish Cobb

WELCOME Secretary