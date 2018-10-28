Licenses & Permits | Oct. 29, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 19:

Thomas Ledford: Golden Valley; power to garage.

Charles Pinto: 3123 Michael Drive, Lake Havasu City; drywall.

Rebath & 5 Day Kitchens: 10141 S. Gary Ave., Mohave Valley; two bathroom remodels.

Craig Britton: 7444 E. Morningside Drive, Kingman; 100 amp subpanel to garage.

W.R. Campbell: Kingman; electrical upgrade.

Fine Line Electric: 10048 S. Ranch Lane, Mohave Valley; remove and replace 125 amp electric panel.

JKJ Electric: 7849 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; power pole replacement, update 100 amp panel.

H&H Development: Chloride; county rehab project.

Lio Ramon: Golden Valley; adding electrical into wood-frame garage.

Ambient Edge: 3327 E. Cane Drive, Kingman; replace 3 ton package unit on roof.

Old Trails Mobile Home: Chloride; demolition.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 3565 E. John L. Ave., Kingman; demo lot 8.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 18:

Ambient Edge: 3350 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 2017 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 4015 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas; $63.

Ambient Edge: 1115 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Sergio Moore: 2167 Seneca St., Kingman; $25.

Michael and Stephanie Roundy: 311 S. Second St., Kingman; $25.

Mohave Shadez: 3146 Dafne Ave., Kingman; awnings; $110.

River Valley Awning: 4756 Steinke Drive, Kingman; awnings; $160.

Fripps Mohave Construction: 2331 Comanche Drive, Kingman; awnings; $322.

Angle Homes: 3295 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,690.

Cantrell Development:1992 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,894.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 26:

Bit of the West: 111 N. Second St., Kingman; clothing store.

Reliable Auto Center: 4770 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto repair shop.

Cornerstone Mission Project Storage: 1801 Broadway Ave., Kingman; storage units.

CHSSS: 2180 Kingman Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Blush & Brush Salon: 701 Stockton Hill Road K1, Kingman; beauty shop.

K9 Advantage: 3396 N. Bank St., Kingman; dog training service.

Bettering Everyone Everywhere: 2435 Harrod Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

Stockton Hill Locksmith: 4914 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; locksmith.

The Human Bean: 2651 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; coffee shop.

Great Flow Plumbing: 3310 N. Central St., Kingman; contractor.

Elena’s Wood Shop: 3310 Clark St., Kingman; manufacturing.

Arizona Blind Spot: 6178 N. Lakeview Drive, Kingman; window shades.

Visionary Handyman Service: 3222 Leroy Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Rocha Construction: 12616 Crossdale Ave., Norwalk, California; construction.