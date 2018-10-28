Halloween Coloring Contest
Licenses & Permits | Oct. 29, 2018

  Originally Published: October 28, 2018 7:24 p.m.

    • Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 19:

    Thomas Ledford: Golden Valley; power to garage.

    Charles Pinto: 3123 Michael Drive, Lake Havasu City; drywall.

    Rebath & 5 Day Kitchens: 10141 S. Gary Ave., Mohave Valley; two bathroom remodels.

    Craig Britton: 7444 E. Morningside Drive, Kingman; 100 amp subpanel to garage.

    W.R. Campbell: Kingman; electrical upgrade.

    Fine Line Electric: 10048 S. Ranch Lane, Mohave Valley; remove and replace 125 amp electric panel.

    JKJ Electric: 7849 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; power pole replacement, update 100 amp panel.

    H&H Development: Chloride; county rehab project.

    Lio Ramon: Golden Valley; adding electrical into wood-frame garage.

    Ambient Edge: 3327 E. Cane Drive, Kingman; replace 3 ton package unit on roof.

    Old Trails Mobile Home: Chloride; demolition.

    Old Trails Mobile Home: 3565 E. John L. Ave., Kingman; demo lot 8.

    The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 18:

    Ambient Edge: 3350 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

    Truelove Plumbing: 2017 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

    Truelove Plumbing: 4015 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas; $63.

    Ambient Edge: 1115 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

    Sergio Moore: 2167 Seneca St., Kingman; $25.

    Michael and Stephanie Roundy: 311 S. Second St., Kingman; $25.

    Mohave Shadez: 3146 Dafne Ave., Kingman; awnings; $110.

    River Valley Awning: 4756 Steinke Drive, Kingman; awnings; $160.

    Fripps Mohave Construction: 2331 Comanche Drive, Kingman; awnings; $322.

    Angle Homes: 3295 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,690.

    Cantrell Development:1992 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,894.

    The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 26:

    Bit of the West: 111 N. Second St., Kingman; clothing store.

    Reliable Auto Center: 4770 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto repair shop.

    Cornerstone Mission Project Storage: 1801 Broadway Ave., Kingman; storage units.

    CHSSS: 2180 Kingman Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

    Blush & Brush Salon: 701 Stockton Hill Road K1, Kingman; beauty shop.

    K9 Advantage: 3396 N. Bank St., Kingman; dog training service.

    Bettering Everyone Everywhere: 2435 Harrod Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

    Stockton Hill Locksmith: 4914 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; locksmith.

    The Human Bean: 2651 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; coffee shop.

    Great Flow Plumbing: 3310 N. Central St., Kingman; contractor.

    Elena’s Wood Shop: 3310 Clark St., Kingman; manufacturing.

    Arizona Blind Spot: 6178 N. Lakeview Drive, Kingman; window shades.

    Visionary Handyman Service: 3222 Leroy Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

    Rocha Construction: 12616 Crossdale Ave., Norwalk, California; construction.

