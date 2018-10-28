Miner Editorial | A salute to first responders, and all they do

Running toward danger, into the fray, unsure who is going to make it out alive and coming out of it on the other side with a smile isn’t easy. Only those truly dedicated, determined individuals can accomplish it on a daily basis.

It takes monumental effort, empathy, and compassion to be a first responder.

We at the Kingman Daily Miner, and all local businesses, appreciate everything first responders do and for always being there when needed.

Every day they go to work not knowing what they’ll face. They serve and protect our community with dedication, commitment and bravery.

So thank you to all first responders in Kingman.

Thank you for all you’ve done, and for all you do. The world is a better place because of everyday heroes like you.