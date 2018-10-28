Thank You, MCSO K-9 Teams

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office currently has four deputy/K-9 teams and they have had great success since September 2017.



They have been called out 108 times and 43 of those calls ended in arrests. K-9 handler team Deputy J. Felish/Brutus, found 20 pounds of meth and a little more than $10,000 during one of his calls.

All four deputies assigned to the MCSO K-9 Program have diversified and varied law enforcement backgrounds. They include:

• Deputy J. Wilson, along with his K-9 partner Doc, patrols the Fort Mohave, Topock and Mohave Valley areas and has been with MCSO for 16 years. During his time with Mohave County, he served as an MCSO K-9 handler 11 years ago prior to being assigned different duties. “Before becoming a deputy, I worked as a reserve officer with the Fort Mohave Tribal Police,” Wilson said. “I again asked questions about becoming a K-9 handler and Sheriff Schuster asked me to be one of the four deputies with the K-9s since I had prior experience.”

• Deputy K. McCool, along with his K-9 partner Chase, patrols the Kingman, Golden Valley areas and has been with MCSO since January 2012. He began his patrol duties upon his graduation from the academy May 3, 2012. “I used to help out former K-9 handlers when they were training their service dogs,” McCool said. “I recently expressed an interest in becoming a K-9 handler and I received a call from the sheriff asking me to be one of the team members.”

• Deputy J. Felish, along with his K-9 partner Brutus, patrols the Arizona Strip area. Felish has been with MCSO since 2016. Prior to that, he worked as a law enforcement officer for Arizona Game and Fish Department from 2009 to 2016. “I’ve had an interest in K-9s for a long time,” Felish said. “I requested the assignment and was lucky enough to be accepted. The dog I picked out is an 80-pound Malinois and his name fits him well.”

• Deputy K. Gunnoe, along with his K-9 partner Bruno, patrols the Kingman and Golden Valley areas. Gunnoe returned to MCSO during April 2017. He originally joined MCSO in 2007 and worked for Mohave County for about seven years and served as a K-9 handler from 2012-2014, prior to departing. During his hiatus from MCSO, he worked as a tribal police officer for the Hualapai Nation Police Department. “I served in the U.S. Air Force from 1993-2006,” Gunnoe said, “and worked as a military dog handler for 10 years, serving a tour of duty in the Middle East.”

According to MCSO, the deputies are assigned to a normal patrol area, but if someone needs a K9, they will respond wherever they are needed.