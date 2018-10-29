Halloween Coloring Contest
10 Things to Know for Today | October 29, 2018

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 29, 2018 5:17 a.m.

    • AP Top Stories October 29 A by Associated Press

    Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1 - 'HE DIDN'T SEE US, THANK GOD'

    A survivor of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre describes how the gunman entered a darkened supply closet he and other terrorized worshippers were hiding in.

    2 - POLITICS PRESSES ON AMID ELECTION-SEASON TRAGEDY

    A divisive midterm campaign barrels on through a wave of election season violence, raising questions about whether America has grown numb to such tragedies.

    3 - PASSENGER JET CRASHES IN INDONESIA

    No survivors are expected after a Lion Air plane with 189 on board crashes shortly after takeoff. Officials say human remains have been recovered, but the exact location of crash is not immediately known.

    4 - BRAZIL ELECTS FAR-RIGHT PRESIDENT

    Jair Bolsonaro promises to defend the constitution and unite a bitterly divided populace, while rights groups warn against a rollback of civil liberties.

    5 - US ELECTION INTEGRITY DEPENDS ON SECURITY-CHALLENGED FIRMS

    Experts say the companies have long skimped on security in favor of convenience, making it difficult to detect intrusions or tampering.

    6 - RED SOX NOW DYNASTIC

    Boston wins their fourth World Series championship in 15 seasons, as MVP Steve Pearce powers the Red Sox past the Dodgers in five games.

    7 - FBI HAD PLENTY OF CLUES ON PIPE BOMB SUSPECT

    Federal authorities uncovered bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's ID with DNA, fingerprint clues soon after the explosives surfaced.

    8 - RUSSIAN HELD AS AGENT STUDIED US GROUPS' CYBERDEFENSES

    Maria Butina, accused of being a secret agent by the U.S., worked on a college assignment that called for her to gather information on the cyberdefenses of U.S. nonprofits that champion media freedom and human rights, AP learns.

    9 - WHAT DEMOCRATS VOW IF THEY WIN HOUSE

    To prioritize anti-discrimination legislation that would establish equal rights protections for LGBTQ individuals.

    10 - NORTH KOREA EYING SWISS, SINGAPOREAN-STYLE SUCCESS

    Kim Jong Un is exploring a grand plan to become a regional transportation hub and would be open to joining world financial institutions such as the IMF, the AP has found.

