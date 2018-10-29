How the Home Rule Option feeds into Kingman’s future

KINGMAN – Arizona voters approved a spending limit on local governments in 1980, but the state constitution allows cities some wiggle room by utilizing one of three options that alters the expenditure limitation. For the City of Kingman since the 1980s, that alternative has been the Home Rule Option.

Home Rule Option provides an alternative to the limit set by the State. As some cities provide services others don’t, Arizona’s constitution lets citizens vote on alternatives to the limitation. Kingman’s home rule option excludes water, sewer and sanitation expenses, and airport services from the state imposed limit.

The spending limit is adjusted for inflation and population each year, and City Finance Director Tina Moline said those adjustments vary from year to year.

“Every year it’s a completely different rate because inflation is different every year and estimates that the state uses for population for the City of Kingman is different every single year,” Moline said. “For instance, I want to say this last year was close to 3 percent, in other years it’s been lower than that. Every year is different.”

While the finance director said she has an idea for what the adjustment will look like for Fiscal Year 2020, those numbers are not concrete.

In a video created by the City of Kingman, Moline explains that if the voters don’t approve the Home Rule Option in the Nov. 6 general election, City expenditures will revert to the spending limit of $45 million. The FY 2019-2020 adopted budget is for $120 million.

“This will result in significant cuts to existing City services such as public safety, streets, parks and recreation, water, sewer and sanitation,” Moline said in the video.

She elaborated on how those services have increased since the ‘80s in an interview with The Daily Miner.

“I know our fire department has increased, I know our parks have increased, we offer more recreation services,” Moline said. “Our utility systems have increased customers, and the other piece that’s important isn’t just the increased services, our streets have increased because as we annex areas the streets that we have to maintain also increases.”

The citizens of Kingman have approved the Home Rule Option every four years since 1988. Moline said that according to City Clerk Sydney Muhle, the 2014 November election saw a closer margin in the vote than what it had been in the past.

She explained that the Home Rule Option and state-imposed spending limit do not only affect those within Kingman city limits, but also those who reside in the county and utilize City services. Water, sewer and sanitation are provided to those individuals, but the spending limit can only be adjusted by the population of Kingman.



Moline said about 40 percent of the City’s water customers reside outside of city limits. That figure is about 20 percent for wastewater customers, and county residents are permitted to take part in City of Kingman recycling programs and cleanups, for which the City eats the bill.

Moline explained the effects on those customers should Home Rule not be approved by the voters.

“It means that the City services that the citizens and citizens outside of Kingman re used to being able to receive will be cut,” Moline said. “It’s not just the citizens, but potentially the people in the county as well who are receiving City services. They will not receive the same level of service in some fashion or another.”

As far as what services would go to the chopping block or be reduced first, Moline said that decision would be deliberated on by City Council.