Letter | If Prop 127 passes, people won’t repair cars

The economy seems good in Arizona as a whole, and the local economy is better than it has been in the past. However, things could change if Proposition 127 passes and causes energy costs to rise. People’s paychecks don’t increase to make up the difference when expenses rise and cause additional problems that spiral into all kinds of different areas.

I am concerned about how the passage of Proposition 127 would affect the auto service business where I work, its employees, and its customers. For example, if energy costs were to rise for consumers, then they couldn’t afford to have their cars repaired, leaving us without customers. Similarly, we couldn’t continue to have employees if we lost our customers or our operating costs were to go up.

I am also concerned that our energy would become less reliable in the wake of Proposition 127. If power were to go down, then we would not be able to use credit cards to process payments, and our business would grind to a halt since it is dependent upon electrical machines and diagnostic tools. We wouldn’t be able to operate in a machine shop without power.

If passed, Proposition 127 cannot be reversed by the Legislature. That’s just not good business in any sense, no matter what type of business it is. I am not OK with our energy costs increasing or the effects this situation would have on all of us. Proposition 127 is bad for our town, and it’s bad for Arizona.

Julie Lowe

Local resident