Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
8:41 PM Mon, Oct. 29th
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Letter | If Prop 127 passes, people won’t repair cars

Prop 127 is asking Arizonans to support a constitutional mandate that half of all electricity come from renewable sources by 2030. (Daily Miner file photo)

Prop 127 is asking Arizonans to support a constitutional mandate that half of all electricity come from renewable sources by 2030. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: October 29, 2018 7:29 p.m.

    • The economy seems good in Arizona as a whole, and the local economy is better than it has been in the past. However, things could change if Proposition 127 passes and causes energy costs to rise. People’s paychecks don’t increase to make up the difference when expenses rise and cause additional problems that spiral into all kinds of different areas.

    I am concerned about how the passage of Proposition 127 would affect the auto service business where I work, its employees, and its customers. For example, if energy costs were to rise for consumers, then they couldn’t afford to have their cars repaired, leaving us without customers. Similarly, we couldn’t continue to have employees if we lost our customers or our operating costs were to go up.

    I am also concerned that our energy would become less reliable in the wake of Proposition 127. If power were to go down, then we would not be able to use credit cards to process payments, and our business would grind to a halt since it is dependent upon electrical machines and diagnostic tools. We wouldn’t be able to operate in a machine shop without power.

    If passed, Proposition 127 cannot be reversed by the Legislature. That’s just not good business in any sense, no matter what type of business it is. I am not OK with our energy costs increasing or the effects this situation would have on all of us. Proposition 127 is bad for our town, and it’s bad for Arizona.

    Julie Lowe

    Local resident

    More like this story