Steve Robinson responds to Councilman Travis Lingenfelter’s statements

KINGMAN – Steve Robinson has been reported on frequently in the past few months for matters relating to the current election cycle, and he is now the chairman of a PAC with the goal of recalling Councilman Travis Lingenfelter. Other than a vocal critic of the City’s actions in past months, who is Steve Robinson?

Robinson is a Golden Valley resident who says he is a stakeholder in the happenings in Kingman.

“All the citizens that live surrounding the City limits all shop in Kingman whether we like it or not,” Robinson said. “We are impacted by the actions of this City Council. While we can’t vote, we certainly have a right to express our opinion.”

Most recently, Robinson was instrumental in bringing a matter of write-in candidacy before Council, where he said the top four write-ins from the primary election should have advanced to the general election ballot contrary to the City’s determination. That issue went to Mohave Superior Court where Judge Lee Jantzen ruled those top four candidates should indeed advance to the Nov. 6 ballot.

In an email to The Daily Miner in which he responded to the PAC’s reasons for demanding a recall, Lingenfelter called the PAC’s name of Kingman Citizens for Honesty, Accountability and Transparency “pretty ironic.”

After mentioning that the PAC’s Treasurer Kristi Turman is the fiancé of a former Kingman Airport Authority board member, Lingenfelter turned his attention to Robinson.

“In 2015, Robinson was on the Golden Valley Fire District Board and that board actually censured Robinson based on a complaint from former GVFD Chairman Curt Hardy, for making a GVFD check out to himself and then signing the unapproved expenditure,” Lingenfelter wrote in an email. “As reported by Mr. Gianluca Zanna, Robinson has been arrested for DUI, stalking, assault, criminal trespassing, and driving on a suspended license.”

Robinson addressed those allegations on Monday. In regards to the censure, Robinson said it resulted from him spending money out of his own pocket to help put on a candidate forum. He explained that two board members are required to sign off on expenditures but that one board member failed to do so for political reasons, which Robinson said was because he called the board member “a very foul name in private.” Robinson then signed his own reimbursement check. He said he paid the money back, about $60, before a hearing was held.

“No. 1, I legitimately expended the money for a town hall candidate forum, No. 2, I was only the second signer because this other board member acted foolishly, and then No. 3, he made an issue of it and the censure happened,” Robinson said. “It was totally political.”

The Golden Valley Fire District board censured its fellow member Robinson by a vote of 4-1.

Robinson also said that he did participate in a diversion program in relation to a DUI charge 24 years ago in Oregon. He then addressed the stalking, assault and criminal trespassing accusations.

“I was not arrested,” Robinson said, explaining the 2004 issue arose from a child-visitation dispute.

Robinson added that he did have to appear in court on the matter but that most of charges were dropped due to lack of proof. He did, however, go through diversion for the trespassing charge.

In response to the driving on a suspended license charge, Robinson said he did not know that his license was suspended around 2011 or 2012 because of an unpaid ticket.

“I immediately paid that ticket off,” he said.

Robinson then referenced the PAC’s fourth reason in calling for Lingenfelter’s recall in responding to the councilman’s statements.

“He proves point four of the recall which is he demonizes those who oppose him, so this is a perfect example of Travis doing exactly what we claim,” Robinson said.

The Councilman responded with the following statement:

“I think anybody that is familiar with Mr. Robinson and his past work, including the report I cited from Mr. Zanna…they know exactly how Mr. Robinson operates,” Lingenfelter said. “He plays dirty politics, he falls right in line with all these people who have been smearing me for two years.