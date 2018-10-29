Still some honest sportsmen in our area

You might recall back in early August, I wrote two-part story on a situation that occurred on Lake Mead near South Cove when the engine in my jet boat quit while we were in the middle of an unexpected thunderstorm.

As a result, my passengers Daily Miner News Editor Claire Whitley and my friend George Roble, spent a harrowing night in the water as we waited to be rescued.

Of course, that would have never happened if several young folks on the bank had bothered to call the National Park Service and report that our boat was in the process of sinking, but we spent about 8 ½ hours in the water that fateful night.

However, this story isn’t about those uncaring persons, instead it is about what happened after that ordeal.

You see, when the boat went down there was a lot of equipment, including ice chests, bait chests and my sealed chum bucket that went overboard and floated away during the night.

Most were never recovered, but several were, and to those folks I’d like to publicly say: Thank You!

On that fateful morning where we all had to swim over a half-mile to reach shore at South Cove, several people showed up to help us.

Jeri and Jimmy Short from Kingman arrived on scene and provided us with some much needed nourishment and water. They also transported us to my home in Meadview.

A father and son, who I still don’t know, also provided us with some Gatorade and water. But then there was more.

As we were waiting for the NPS ranger to finish his report, this same father and son came back to the dock with one of my expensive Igloo chests. They had observed it floating far away from South Cove and correctly figured it was one of mine.

They gave up valuable time to return that ice chest to me.

But what happened almost a month later is when I found there were some other Kingman folks, who were not only caring, but honest as well.

It started when I got a text from a Kingman resident, who said he thought his father may have found one of my other large ice chests, complete with water and Powerade, and he wanted to return it to me.

Obviously since so much time had expired since the incident, I figured that the remaining two ice chests, the three bait chests and the chum bucket were long gone.

But no, they weren’t all gone. It seems that Doyle Lancaster and some of his family members had been fishing across from South Cove when they spotted a large blue and white Coleman ice chest in a bunch of wood near the Nevada shoreline.

They took the time from fishing to retrieve the ice chests and found that there was still water and Powerade inside.

While they didn’t have to go to all the trouble to bring it back to Kingman and contact me, they did.

And ultimately I met with Doyle and he had all the items that were in the ice chest all cleaned up and in his refrigerator in his garage.

Is that not awesome or what?

In regards to the boat, there have been three attempts to locate the boat where it finally went down.

Three different sportsmen from Kingman offered to take their boats up to see if we could find it.

Ryan Asplin and I went up first. What we did find using his electronics is the water was between 105-115 feet deep, where I thought the boat sank.

Bill Schleeter and I went up and looked around one morning, but only verified the depth at which I think the boat sank. Using his electronics, we did eliminate a lot of area.

Finally, local angler Donnie Scroggins and I went out to try and find it.

After spending some time in a grid search, Scroggins thinks he may have located the boat, lying upside down in the old river channel.

I’ve never used structure scan before, but Scroggins hasd, and he has found several watercraft that sank in Lake Havasu.

We’ve got the location marked on his GPS and the next step is to try and see if I can use a grapple to hook onto the boat. Then using a float off of the grapple, I’m hoping a diver can go down and verify it is my boat.

If it is, then the next step is to try and locate a salvage operator who can raise the boat from the watery grave. Now here is an interesting fact. I was told by the NPS that IF I locate the boat and IF I want to raise it, that I’ll have to buy a permit.

That bureaucratic garbage aside, the bottom line is there have been a lot of very kind local people who have reached out to assist on this tragedy. Isn’t it nice to know that there are still caring people who are willing to help out a fellow sportsman in a time of need?

I don’t know about you, but it makes me proud to live in Kingman.