Westbrook, George lead Thunder past Suns for 1st win

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Thunder didn't care that Phoenix had just one win this season, was playing the second game of a back-to-back and was missing its leading scorer.

They just wanted to get a win.

Oklahoma City finally broke through for the first time in five tries this season. Paul George and Russell Westbrook each scored 23 points, and the Thunder beat the Suns 117-110 on Sunday.

"It feels special," guard Dennis Schroder said. "I think we can build off of that win. We're going to keep getting better. It was a good one tonight."

Nerlens Noel had 20 points and 15 rebounds and Patrick Patterson added 17 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City's victory left the Cleveland Cavaliers, who fired coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday, as the league's only winless team.

Thunder center Steven Adams did not play after experiencing tightness in his left calf during pregame warmups, and Noel started in his place. Coach Billy Donovan was pleased with the way Noel performed in his first start.

"He did a lot of really good things," Donovan said. "He was really, really active. He was very active defensively. He scored some points on some lobs and some rolls and he got to the free-throw line. I was really, really impressed with his defense."

Noel has started 159 of his 228 career games, so he was comfortable in the role.

"Just do this on a nightly basis, just being a professional, ready for whatever is thrown at me in this position," he said. "Steven wasn't able to go, so I just kept the same mindset of being able to be ready, no matter what. I knew if I was coming off the bench, if I was starting, I'd play the same way. That's about it."

Rookie Elie Okobo scored 18 points and No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix. Devin Booker, who entered the day as the league's ninth-best scorer at 27.8 points per game, sat out his second straight game with a left hamstring strain.

The Thunder led 62-48 at halftime after shooting 49 percent from the field. George scored 15 points before the break, while Westbrook made just two field goals. The Thunder blew a 16-point halftime lead against Boston on Thursday, so the threat of falling apart still was there.

Westbrook hit back-to-back layups to make it 82-65 in the third. George drained a shot from just beyond half court at the third-quarter buzzer to put Oklahoma City up 96-76.

"It's one of the funnest basketball games I've played in since I've been here," Noel said. "Guys just play so unselfish. This team is really built the right way. Guys just want to make winning plays, and everybody is going to excel when the play style is like that."

Phoenix outscored the Thunder 34-21 in the fourth quarter.

"A lot of positives in the game," Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said. "You're not going to feel better — we lost the game. But effort was there. I think we tried, and we tried for 48 minutes."

TIP-INS

Suns: G Jamal Crawford and Schroder were called for double technicals late in the third quarter. ... The Suns made their first 21 free throws and went 26-for-27 overall. ... G Isaiah Canaan sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and did not return.

Thunder: Westbrook had been listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness. ... Westbrook got a technical foul in the first quarter. ... George was called for a technical in the third quarter.

FREE THROWS

Westbrook entered the night 1 for 11 from 3-point range and 8 for 16 from the free-throw line. He made 7 of 10 free throws and didn't attempt a 3-pointer.

ADAMS' STATUS

Donovan said he didn't have a timetable on a return to action for Adams, and didn't know he wouldn't be available until right before the start of the game.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.