10 Things to Know for Today | October 30, 2018

1 - 'I'M GOING TO DIE'

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life Synagogue recounts the morning a gunman shot to death eight congregants as he barricaded himself in the choir loft's bathroom.

2 - TRUMP TRAVELS TO MOURNING CITY DIVIDED BY HIS VISIT

The president faces an uneasy welcome in Pittsburgh as he is again called upon to step into the all-too-frequent role of national consoler after the worst instance of anti-Semitic violence in U.S. history.

3 - LACK OF DOMESTIC TERRORISM LAW DEBATED

Some believe that white supremacists who kill for ideology should get the same terrorism label as IS supporters; others fret about trampling on free speech guarantees.

4 - WHAT FLIERS REPORTED ABOUT INDONESIAN PLANE

A passenger on a previous flight aboard the doomed Lion Air jetliner complained that the new Boeing 737 Max 8 dropped suddenly several times in the first few minutes of its flight.

5 - PIPE-BOMB SUSPECT HAD HIT LIST OF TARGETS

Cesar Sayoc kept a list of elected officials and others who investigators believe were intended targets, an official tells the AP.

6 - WHERE THERE'S A RISK OF STARVATION

Tens of thousands of Syrians stranded in a desert camp near the Jordanian border are at risk of malnutrition amid dwindling humanitarian supplies.

7 - TRUMP ORDERS TROOPS TO THE BORDER

As a slow-moving migrant caravan treks north from Central America, the Pentagon is sending 5,200 troops to the Southwest border in an extraordinary military operation.

8 - ACADEMIA RETHINKING SAUDI DEALS

Some U.S. colleges and universities like MIT are reviewing ties they have with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the murder of a journalist, AP finds.

9 - FROM EXTREMIST TO CANDIDATE

Mukhtar Robow, once the No. 2 leader of Africa's deadliest Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, is now running for a regional presidency in Somalia, AP learns.

10 - NBA HAS NEW 3-POINT KING

Klay Thompson breaks teammate Stephen Curry's league record for 3-pointers in a game with 14 and scores 52 in the Warriors' win over the Bulls.