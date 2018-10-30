Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
4:21 PM Tue, Oct. 30th
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Bird Haven to raise funds with two rummage sales

Kathryn Engelhardt, who founded Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary in 2009, holds a pet parrot at her home east of Kingman. The nonprofit bird rescue is holding a rummage sale Thursday through Saturday. (Photo by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)

Kathryn Engelhardt, who founded Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary in 2009, holds a pet parrot at her home east of Kingman. The nonprofit bird rescue is holding a rummage sale Thursday through Saturday. (Photo by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)

  • Originally Published: October 30, 2018 11:41 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary is in desperate need of help to save some feathers, and plans to raise funds with a rummage sale Thursday through Saturday at 4435 N. Charles Drive.

    Items for sale include Halloween decorations, Christmas items, dolls, pictures, furniture, knick-knacks, dishes, clothes, toys and jewelry.

    Another rummage sale is scheduled for Nov. 8-10 at the same location.

    The nonprofit bird sanctuary was established by Kathryn and Earl Engelhardt in 2009. They turned their home near Love’s Truck Stop into a rescue operation for birds needing a “forever home.”

    Bird Haven will take any bird that needs a new home, except wild birds. The Engelhardts do not pay for any birds, and owners must sign a voluntary release form.

    Most of the birds came to the sanctuary because their owners were no longer able to care for them for whatever reason, Kathryn Engelhardt said. Some were rescued from unhealthy conditions.

    Information provided by Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary

    More like this story