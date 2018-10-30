Bird Haven to raise funds with two rummage sales

KINGMAN – Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary is in desperate need of help to save some feathers, and plans to raise funds with a rummage sale Thursday through Saturday at 4435 N. Charles Drive.

Items for sale include Halloween decorations, Christmas items, dolls, pictures, furniture, knick-knacks, dishes, clothes, toys and jewelry.

Another rummage sale is scheduled for Nov. 8-10 at the same location.

The nonprofit bird sanctuary was established by Kathryn and Earl Engelhardt in 2009. They turned their home near Love’s Truck Stop into a rescue operation for birds needing a “forever home.”

Bird Haven will take any bird that needs a new home, except wild birds. The Engelhardts do not pay for any birds, and owners must sign a voluntary release form.

Most of the birds came to the sanctuary because their owners were no longer able to care for them for whatever reason, Kathryn Engelhardt said. Some were rescued from unhealthy conditions.

Information provided by Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary