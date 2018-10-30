Council candidates weigh in on Home Rule Option

KINGMAN – The Home Rule Option that will go before voters at the Nov. 6 general election will play a significant role in determining the level of service provided by the City of Kingman, and at least one Council candidate advocates for a “no” vote on Prop 412.

Balloted-candidate Harley Pettit said that for the first time ever he believes citizens should not approve the Home Rule Option.

The Home Rule Option is an alternative to the local government spending limit set by the state Legislature in 1980. As some cities provide services others don’t, Arizona’s constitution lets citizens vote on alternatives to the limitation. Kingman’s home rule excludes water, sewer and sanitation expenses, and airport services from the state imposed limit.

“Right now the Council has been irresponsible in their spending,” Pettit said. “If they won’t control it then the people have to control it, and they do that through the Home Rule Option.”

He said the Home Rule Option failing to pass would be a wakeup call, but that it should be voted down “until we get a more responsible Council spending-wise,” Pettit said.

He believes the City has created unnecessary positions that he said effectively buys loyalty to Council “with taxpayers’ money.”

Pettit also said that projects on the City’s to-do list could be completed over a longer period of time and don’t need to be rushed.

“A ‘no’ vote on the home rule isn’t a vote against the City, it’s really a vote against the City Council and their spending habits,” Pettit said.

Scott Holtry, another balloted candidate, views the Home Rule Option as “cut and dry.”

“I’m definitely in favor of the Home Rule Option,” Holtry said. “Again, we have limited resources with our fire and police protection and cutting our budget significantly would definitely damage us in being able to provide that service to our citizens. And the home rule allows us to use the money we do have to be able to service these areas within the city limits.”

Aside from effects on emergency services, he added that failing to pass home rule would lead to problems in funding capital improvement projects.

Jeff Adams, a write-in candidate for Council, asked “How could we survive?” if home rule doesn’t pass, calling attention to the City’s adopted budget of $120 million and the spending-limit cap of $45 million if Prop 412 passes.

“That override prevents us from being forced back into the dark ages, living under a budget that is ($45) million capped when our current budget is $120 million,” he said.

When asked if the City has a spending problem, Adams said all citizens want government to spend less and be responsible and accountable. However, he called the Home Rule Option a necessity that arose from the state-imposed spending limit.

“Why would we prevent ourselves from solving future problems when they arise?” Adams said. “We cannot predict the future, therefore we must prepare for it.”