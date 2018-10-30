Ghosts, ghouls, witches and more will be on the streets tonight.

It’s the night where the ghouls and ghosts are out on the town. Children, parents, treats and tricks are in store for the night. As night falls upon Kingman, what are things people should avoid doing while joining in the festivities?

Don’t wear dark clothing

Halloween festivities are done as the sun sets, and, in a crowd of many children and parents running for candy, it can be easy for a parent to lose a child or a child to lose a parent.

Anita Mortensen, spokeswoman for Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, said it’s best to wear light colored, reflective clothing and carry a flashlight.

In a sea full of Spider-Man, Batman, witches and princesses it can be easy to lose track of which one is yours. Always be aware of surroundings and children.

Don’t wear unsafe costumes

Some costumes require dark clothing but there are ways to keep them safe. Put reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags, according to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit organization that helps families and communities to stay safe.

Instead of masks, the organization also says to choose face paint or makeup whenever possible. Masks can obstruct a child's vision.

Don’t drive recklessly in neighborhoods

Streets, sidewalks and yards are going to be filled with pedestrians.

“We are asking that all drivers keep a lookout for pedestrians,” Mortensen said.

Law enforcement advises to use extreme caution when driving since many of the streets have very little lighting and don’t have sidewalks.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways, so use extreme caution when driving.

Don’t run

There’s plenty of candy so don’t rush. Use street corners, crosswalks and traffic signals when crossing streets. Always walk on sidewalks, paths, and if there’s no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

Don’t miss out on the free events

If walking to countless houses in huge crowds doesn't seem like an ideal evening, there are other options to still get treats. Around the City of Kingman there’s many activities to do for the whole family.

“These events are free, and your little ones are guaranteed a great time,” Mortensen said.

MCSO is endorsing its first “Candy Crawl” hosted by the Public Outreach Program. There will be many activities and treats. The candy crawl is from 5-8 p.m. today at 600 W. Beale St. For more information, call 928-753-0753.

Kingman Police Department is having its 45th Pumpkin Patrol with several patrol units placed around various neighborhoods to interact with families, handout candy and ensure safety. Units will head out at 6 p.m. today. For more information, call 928-753-2191.