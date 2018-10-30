Water, veterans issues rank high for legislative candidates

Three candidates are seeking to fill two seats in the Arizona House of Representatives for District 5, which includes Mohave and La Paz counties. Republicans Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci and Democrat Mary McCord Robinson answered questions posed by the News-Herald. The election is Nov. 6.

Q: What three things would you like to see accomplished in the next legislative session?

Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, said water is going to be the biggest challenge this year and it is important that representatives are going to fight for rural Arizona and protect its water from being transferred to the bigger cities. Recharge stations, a drought contingency plan, researching the 600,000,000 acre feet of brackish water that is currently available, and other ideas are all being worked on to protect our water, Biasiucci said in an email.

Biasiucci said he also would like to see that veterans have the option to see any doctor they wish for medical care. President Trump recently moved for this to happen and right now there is a program in place that does help some veterans partake in this option, he said. He said all veterans should have that option. This would help save the government millions of dollars in transportation costs and boost the local economy by allowing veterans to seek medical care from local doctors.

“Our veterans fought for the freedoms we enjoy today and the least we could do is make it easier for them to seek medical care,” he said in an email.

Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, said she wants to improve the state’s water policies. She said it’s one of the main issues the Legislature will be tackling this year. “We’ve seen in the past that we’ve had plenty of assaults on our area and I think that mainly that is because it appears that we’re pretty vulnerable and I feel like we’ve shown them that we’re not vulnerable.”

She said the Legislature is now moving forward and would like to see a rural management area and better water policies moving forward.

Cobb said she would also like to focus on making changes to fix some unintended consequences that came from the opioid bill Arizona legislators passed this year. She said she has already started holding meetings with stakeholders and wants to work to get some mistakes corrected in order to move forward with good opioid policies.

“I think we had a good start with the opioid bill but, like I said, there’s some unintended consequences of it so I want to make sure we correct those,” she said.

Cobb said she would like to move forward with clarifying the transaction privilege tax (TPT) for the construction industry. Rather than imposing a sales tax, Arizona imposes a TPT on 16 business classifications, making the seller or lessor responsible for the tax rather than the purchaser or lessee. Businesses who fall under one of the 16 classifications have to pay a tax based on the total gross receipts of the business. The seller or lessor can pass the burden of the tax to the purchaser or lessee, but paying the tax is ultimately their responsibility.

The construction industry is one of those 16 business classifications, and in 2015, the state made some changes to the TPT law regarding contracts for work considered maintenance, repair, replacement or alteration.

This led to some non-compliance issues, Cobb said, which the legislature voted to conduct a study on in the last legislative session. The study, which should be completed in November, will help legislators make changes so the construction industry understands what is required of them when it comes to paying transaction privilege taxes.

Mary McCord Robinson, D-Kingman, said she would like to see public schools fully funded, antiquated water laws changes, especially in this district, and she would like to implement remote rural healthcare services.

She said public schools should be funded to the levels that they need to be to get Arizona to be competitive with other states. There are $13.5 billion of uncollected corporate taxes that could help lessen the burden for public education, she said.

McCord Robinson said there are laws more than 100 years old that give privilege to five crown jewels in the state, and if some of those laws are changed some Arizona would help preserve water rights in this county.

In terms of healthcare services, which includes veterans’ healthcare services, McCord Robinson said she wants to focus on not just medicine but also mental and women’s health. She said she would like to promote positions in residency or for nurse practitioners in residency where they set up clinics and maybe rotate to smaller towns so patients don’t have to drive so far for appointments. Providing service in these areas would also help make a difference in the opioid epidemic.

“I’m a believer that a lot of the opioid addiction is occurring with the elderly because they can’t get to a physician so they go to a doctor to get pain prescriptions to treat symptoms,” she said, adding that by doing that they’re not treating the root cause.

Q: It has been a while since the Red for Ed Movement came to a head. What do you see as the next steps in the evolving conversation about school funding in Arizona?

Biasiucci said he supports the idea that Arizona must make sure its public schools are providing students with the best possible education. He said they need to also concentrate on other schooling options like home schooling, private schooling, and charter schooling. Children don’t all excel at the same speed or in the same environment, he wrote, adding that the Legislature should make sure it is providing all children the opportunity to have a quality education in any setting.

Biasiucci said he supports both public schools and school choice, but if the empowerment scholarship account program is granted in Arizona, they need to ensure everybody is being held to the same standards, and have the same oversight.

Cobb said passing this year’s 20 percent by 2020 plan was a good start with education funding. She said the movement didn’t change anything the Legislature did, because they already were planning to add funding for education, but it brought awareness to the issue She said the Legislature, moving forward, needs to make sure funding for education is sustainable by ensuring that the state’s economy continues to grow and is sustainable.

McCord Robinson said she wants people to vote against Proposition 305, to not continue to expand the school voucher program or the empowerment scholarship account program. She said those programs are syphoning more money away from our public schools. She said she’s a huge backer of Red for Ed, “I protested, I collected signatures.” Continue to fight it until teachers are funded, infrastructure is fixed, counselor to student ratios are fixed.

Q: What should the state’s role be when it comes to immigration along Arizona’s border with Mexico?

Biasiucci said his mother and father came into this country legally in the 70’s. It took them five years to gain citizenship, he said in an email, “but they understood the law and respected it.”

Biasiucci said we have immigration laws in place for a reason. When someone breaks those laws, they should face the consequences and be deported.

He said people are forgetting that we have some very bad people coming across our border, and this is exactly why we need a wall on our border that is also protected by the National Guard, Border Patrol, and state of the art technology.

“We keep forgetting that the world knows our southern border is weak. Until we do something about it, we will continue having the sex traffickers (which use children for sex trade), terrorists, drug smugglers, and criminals coming into our country,” he wrote. My parent’s (sic) left Italy because of the corruption, but they still understood the process and worked hard to be the successful citizens that they are today. Those are the type of hard working immigrants I want in our country, not the one’s (sic) who plan to come across illegally, never pay taxes, and live off of government assistance.”

Cobb said the state has taken a good first step in securing its borders with the Border Strike Force. She said the federal government has not gotten much done regarding border protection because it’s at a stalemate.

“The only thing we can do is try to create small fixes at the state,” she said. “And I think the Border Strike Force is doing that.”

She said the border strike force is doing a great job and the state should keep funding and maybe increase funding for the border initiative, to ensure the state keeps illegal drugs out of its communities and keeps Arizona’s borders secure.

McCord Robinson said immigration is a federal issue, not a state issue. Being in a state that borders another country, Arizona’s role is to patrol the highways and let federal officials patrol the actual border.