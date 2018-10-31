Diet Center’s Weight loss Tip of the week: 3 little tricks to help with weight loss

What do apples, exercise, and sleep all have in common?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

I know how easy it is to feel like we are losing control during the holidays, but here are three things we can try to help gain back that control.

1. Eat an apple with each meal

A study in a town in Washington State showed eating an apple with each meal helps people lose weight. Over a three-month period, 346 people ate a balanced meal, exercised regularly, and consumed an apple with every meal. Each person lost an average of 17 pounds. Healthy food choices and exercise helped contribute to the weight loss. However, part of the quick loss is also attributed to the fiber rich apple (5 grams per serving). Consuming an apple with each meal helps people feel fuller and curbs appetite to prevent overeating.

2. Exercise

You may be thinking I don’t have time to exercise right now. It is easy to fall off your exercise routine during the holidays. Hectic schedules and travel plans make it easy to skip some sessions for a week or two. Do you ever wonder how fast your fitness level drops when you stop exercising? Sixty percent of about 3,000 people in a survey believed they became out of shape after 1 or 2 weeks of not exercising.

Slacking off does not necessarily make you less fit. Not working out for two weeks will cause a slight decrease in fitness. The more fit you are, the less your fitness will decrease. If you don’t work out for five weeks, your fitness level will decrease by about half. The best thing you can do to maintain your results is by fitting in at least two aerobic workouts and one strength-training session per week. If you don’t have time to fit in much, try not to go more than two weeks without getting back into routine. You’ll regain any loss back much faster.

Remember, exercise helps to give us a feeling of control, which is beneficial when the holidays can cause us to feel so out of control.

3. Sleep

Busy schedules can cause us to stay up later or get up earlier to try and catch up. Try not to let hectic schedules affect your sleep habits. Losing sleep can slow down your weight loss. A lack of sleep has been found to increase the production of the hormone cortisol. Cortisol is released by the body in response to stress. High levels of this hormone affect the appetite by increasing hunger and promoting bingeing. Also, a lack of sleep may prevent your body from burning carbohydrates efficiently, leading to increased fat storage. So try to fit in plenty of sleep in your schedule.

If you are already doing these things and are struggling with weight loss, please call me at 928-753-5066 or stop in at 1848 Hope Ave.